

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A California woman is seeking over $14 million in damages from Costco after a liquor cabinet allegedly toppled onto her at a Santa Rosa store, causing severe and permanent injuries including a traumatic brain injury.



Sadie Novotny filed the lawsuit in April in Alameda County Superior Court, but it has since been moved to the U.S. District Court for Northern California. The complaint accuses Costco of negligence, premises liability, and product liability, arguing the company failed to properly secure the display and train its employees in safe merchandising practices.



The incident occurred on March 22 while Novotny and her husband were shopping for a liquor cabinet. According to court documents, a floor model suddenly fell, striking her and resulting in injuries to her head, right shoulder, arm, hand, fingers, and lower back. A Costco incident report included in the lawsuit confirms she attempted to catch the cabinet but was hurt in the process.



The complaint describes the display as unstable citing its thin legs and placement on a worn wooden pallet and claims Costco created an unsafe condition that posed an unreasonable risk to customers.



Novotny is requesting $14.11 million in compensation, including $5 million each for emotional distress and pain and suffering, $2 million for future medical expenses, $2 million for loss of future earnings, $50,000 for medical costs to date, $50,000 for lost income, and $10,000 for loss of household services.



Costco has yet to issue a public statement regarding the lawsuit.



