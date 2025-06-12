

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Monthly GDP, industrial production and foreign trade from the UK are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP, industrial production and foreign trade figures. The economy is forecast to shrink 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in April, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in March.



The UK visible trade deficit is seen widening to GBP 20.8 billion in April from GBP 19.87 billion in March.



In the meantime, industrial production data is due from Turkey.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT is scheduled to release quarterly unemployment data. The jobless rate is expected to fall slightly to 6.0 percent in the first quarter from 6.1 percent in the preceding period.



