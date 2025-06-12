3D UNIV+RSES offer new ways to tackle challenges and transform working methods across the value chain, marking a turning point for industrial innovation

3D UNIV+RSES' unique combination of modeling, simulation, data science and AI-generated content to be showcased at chalet B159

Highlights include a demo on building an aircraft with AI-powered generative experiences; panels on defense, suppliers, production, advanced air mobility and the workforce of the future

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced it will showcase how its 3D UNIV+RSES are transforming design, production and operations to shape the future of the aerospace and defense industry, at the Paris Air Show June 16-22, 2025.

As challenges in complexity, safety, sovereignty, skills, sustainability and speed to market require industry to adopt new working methods across the value chain, 3D UNIV+RSES enable industry to imagine and develop new products and services with experience at the core. Their unique combination of modeling, simulation, data science and AI-generated content blend virtual and real worlds in a secured environment for experimenting, collaborating, learning and inventing while protecting intellectual property.

At chalet B159, Dassault Systèmes will feature the transformative power of virtual twins and AI-enabled generative experiences integrated across the aircraft lifecycle, accelerating design through to operations. Demonstrations will tackle the different challenges the industry faces today, including workforce training and capturing and preserving the expertise that will empower a new generation. Highlights and demonstrations include:

3DEXPERIENCE platform capabilities for building an aircraft with AI-powered generative experiences, automating production, testing and optimizing an airframe for certification, ensuring quality, reducing maintenance costs, and more

Panels on how the virtual world is driving a paradigm shift across defense, the supply chain, production, advanced air mobility, and education with participants from Airbus Defense and Space, the French Procurement agency (DGA), NIAR, Aciturri, SABCA, TAAC Aerospace Technologies, UUDS Group, Beyond Aero, UrbanV, Vertical Aerospace, Group ISAE and more

A contest inviting attendees to try to win prizes by using a mobile web application to scan QR codes to collect iconic virtual twins of innovations by Dassault Systèmes customers

"The future of aerospace and defense requires new ways to bring machines, drones, satellites, equipment and intelligent systems to life, and to redefine how the world can benefit from them. Our 3D UNIV+RSES propel this disruption forward with generative AI, knowledge and know-how, catalyzing a new era of industrial transformation that delivers performance, resilience and sovereignty," said David Ziegler, Vice President, Aerospace and Defense Industry, Dassault Systèmes.

Since 1981, Dassault Systèmes has been the partner of choice to the aerospace and defense industry, enabling transformative business processes across all disciplines and the value chain that have changed how they work and innovate. With science-based solutions for the commercial aviation, space, defense, aerospace propulsion, supplier, airport and airline sectors, the company's technology is deployed across the industry worldwide, bringing the virtual world to nearly every program today.

