

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment among Japanese large companies declined sharply in the second quarter, survey data from the Ministry of Finance showed Thursday.



The business survey index for all industries slid to -1.9 from +2.0 in the first quarter.



The BSI for large manufacturers deteriorated to -4.8 in the second quarter from -2.4 in the preceding quarter. At the same time, the indicator for large non-manufacturers registered -0.5, down from 4.1 in the prior period.



Further, the survey showed that all companies expect profits to fall 2.1 percent in the fiscal year 2025.



Investment in software and that in plant and machinery are forecast to grow 7.3 percent in the fiscal year 2025.



