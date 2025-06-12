FirstGroup Plc - Director Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12

12 June 2025

FirstGroup plc

Director change

FirstGroup plc (or the 'Group') announces that its Employee Director, Ant Green will not stand for re-election to the Board at the Group's AGM on 25 July 2025.

As the UK bus and rail industries enter a period of significant change and we restructure the Group accordingly, the Board has reviewed the framework for engaging with colleagues and providing employee feedback to the Board.

Going forward, in place of an Employee Director, the Group will have a designated Non-executive Director. Following the Group's AGM, Myrtle Dawes will be the designated Non-executive Director to ensure that the voice of the workforce is heard in the Boardroom.

Commenting, Chair Lena Wilson CBE said:



"I would like to express my thanks on behalf of the Group and the workforce to Ant for his contribution to the Board over the last five years and the insights he has provided. I look forward to working with Myrtle in her new role to ensure the Board continues to be well briefed on the views of colleagues when taking decisions."

