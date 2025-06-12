Anzeige
WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Tradegate
11.06.25 | 14:39
2,572 Euro
-0,54 % -0,014
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6382,67817:43
2,6382,67817:43
PR Newswire
12.06.2025 17:24 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

12 June 2025

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Grant of awards under the FirstGroup Executive Annual Bonus Plan and
Long-Term Incentive Plan

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it has granted the following awards of Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each ("Shares") in the capital of the Company:

1 Executive Annual Bonus Plan ("EABP")

The following conditional share awards over Shares were made on 12 June 2025 to the directors listed below under the Company's Executive Annual Bonus Plan.

Number of shares subject to conditional award

Graham Sutherland (Chief Executive Officer) 166,574

Ryan Mangold (Chief Financial Officer) 139,745

The EABP will vest on the third anniversary of the date of award.

2 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")

The following conditional share awards over Shares were made on 12 June 2025 to the directors listed below under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan.

Number of shares subject to conditional award

Graham Sutherland (Chief Executive Officer) 556,198

Ryan Mangold (Chief Financial Officer) 408,333

The LTIP award will normally vest on the third anniversary of the date of award subject to satisfaction of performance conditions and continued employment. The award is also subject to an additional holding period of 2 years from the date on which the award is due to vest.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 7291 0505

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Graham Sutherland

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Grant of conditional share award under EABP

(2) Grant of conditional share award under LTIP

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

166,574 conditional shares under EABP

556,198 conditional shares under LTIP

d)

Aggregated Information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



722,772

£0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

12 June 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

Grant of share awards occurred outside a trading venue

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ryan Mangold

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173

b)

Nature of the transaction

(3) Grant of conditional share award under EABP

(4) Grant of conditional share award under LTIP

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

139,745 conditional shares under EABP

408,333 conditional shares under LTIP

d)

Aggregated Information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



548,078

£0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

12 June 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

Grant of share awards occurred outside a trading venue

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted


