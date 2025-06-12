

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 1.7766 against the euro and an 8-day low of 0.8863 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7684 and 0.8894, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie slid to 6-day lows of 0.6485 and 93.31 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6509 and 93.85, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.0764 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0784.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.80 against the euro, 0.86 against the loonie, 0.63 against the greenback, 91.00 against the yen and 1.05 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News