

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 3-week low of 1.9148 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.9070.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi slid to a 3-day low of 0.6016 and a 5-day low of 86.57 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6036 and 87.03, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.92 against the euro, 0.59 against the greenback and 85.00 against the yen.



