Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LEKM | ISIN: US3364331070 | Ticker-Symbol: F3A
Tradegate
12.06.25 | 09:40
145,00 Euro
-0,85 % -1,24
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
RENIXX
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST SOLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST SOLAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
144,42144,9609:54
144,12145,1809:54
PR Newswire
12.06.2025 08:24 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

GCL SI Joins TianGong Initiative as the First Solar PV Company, Pioneering Carbon Transparency in Supply Chains

SHANGHAI, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the opening day of the 2025 SNEC PV Power Expo, GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. ("GCL SI") hosted a launch ceremony at its booth to announce its entry into the TianGong Initiative, making it the first solar photovoltaic (PV) company to join this pioneering effort.

Led by Tsinghua University, the TianGong Initiative is established by the Carbon Footprint Industry Alliance (CFIA), a non-profit, research-driven alliance dedicated to building a localized and internationally recognized carbon data framework. Its LCA (Life Cycle Assessment) Data Platform aims to develop a comprehensive carbon factor database and enhancing international carbon data interoperability.

At the launch ceremony on June 11, Zheng Ren, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at GCL SI; Qi Jianchuan, Deputy Secretary-General of TianGong Initiative and Assistant Researcher at the School of Environment, Tsinghua University; and Li Shubo, General Manager of Ant Digital Data Communication Business Unit, jointly signed a tripartite agreement. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing transparent and verifiable carbon data within the solar industry.

Through its co-developed GCL SiRo Carbon Data Platform with Ant Digital, GCL SI has achieved enterprise-level carbon footprint quantification and blockchain-based traceability across its supply chain. Leveraging Ant Digital's data processing and blockchain technologies, GCL SI's product-level carbon footprint data is now live on the TianGong LCA Data Platform-offering a benchmark example for China's low-carbon data ecosystem and contributing to the global competitiveness of its green supply chains.

GCL SI has long been a champion of low-carbon innovation. GCL's FBR granular silicon production boasts industry-leading carbon performance, emitting only 37 kg of CO2-equivalent per kilogram-reducing over 2 million tons of CO2 emissions per 100,000 tons produced.

"We are honored to be the first company in the solar industry to join the TianGong Initiative." said Zheng Ren, COO of GCL SI. "With the connection of SiRo Carbon Data Plaform with TianGong LCA Data Platform, we have transitioned from a linear model to a dynamic network connecting key resources across the solar industry and beyond. Together, we will innovate, reduce carbon emissions, and build a sustainable future. We invite partners to join us on this essential journey."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gcl-si-joins-tiangong-initiative-as-the-first-solar-pv-company-pioneering-carbon-transparency-in-supply-chains-302479976.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.