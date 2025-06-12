

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Canadian dollar fell to more than a 3-week low of 1.5750 against the euro and a 6-day low of 105.21 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.5728 and 105.52, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the loonie edged down to 1.3674 from Wednesday's closing value of 1.3666.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.58 against the euro, 103.00 against the yen and 1.39 against the greenback.



