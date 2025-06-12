

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma Plc (HLMA.L), a safety equipment maker, reported Thursday higher profit and revenues in its fiscal 2025 and lifted annual dividend.



Looking ahead, the company said it has made a positive start to the 2026 financial year, with a strong order book and order intake ahead of revenue and last year.



The company currently expects to deliver upper single digit percentage organic constant currency revenue growth in the year, with an expected benefit from further very strong growth in photonics within the Environmental & Analysis Sector.



Adjusted EBIT margin is now expected to be modestly above the middle of the firm's target range of 19-23 percent.



In fiscal 2025, profit before taxation grew 13 percent to 384.3 million pounds from last year's 340.3 million pounds. Earnings per share went up 10 percent to 78.49 pence from 71.23 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 459.4 million pounds, compared to 396.4 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 94.23 pence, compared to prior year's 82.40 pence.



Adjusted EBIT margin grew 80 basis points from last year to 21.6%.



Revenue grew 11 percent to 2.25 billion pounds from 2.03 billion pounds in the previous year. The company recorded revenue growth in all regions, including double-digit growth in USA and Asia Pacific.



Further, Halma said its Board is recommending a 7 percent increase in the final dividend to 14.12 pence per share. This will give a total dividend per share of 23.12 pence, higher than 21.61 pence last year.



The final dividend is subject to approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on July 24 and, if approved, will be paid on August 15 to shareholders on the register at July 11.



