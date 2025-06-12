

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Tesco (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) posted Group sales exc. VAT, exc. fuel, of 16.38 billion pounds for the 13 weeks ended 24 May 2025, up 5.5% at constant rates. Like-for-like sales growth was 4.6%, for the period. For UK & ROI, sales were 15.39 billion pounds, and like-for-like sales growth was 4.7%.



Tesco said it continues to expect Group adjusted operating profit of between 2.7 billion pounds and 3.0 billion pounds for fiscal 25/26, and free cash flow within medium-term guidance range of 1.4 billion pounds to 1.8 billion pounds.



