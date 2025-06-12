Insider information: Carl Haglund appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Aktia Bank Plc

Aktia Bank Plc

Insider information

12 June 2025 at 9.30 a.m.

HELSINKI, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktia's Board of Directors has appointed M.Sc (Econ.) Carl Haglund as the new Chief Executive Officer of Aktia Bank Plc. Carl Haglund will join Aktia no later than in September 2025 as a designated key person in a senior executive role and will assume the CEO position after completing an induction programme. In connection with the appointment, Carl Haglund steps down from the Board of Directors of Aktia with immediate effect. The Board of Directors will continue to operate without other changes to its composition. The Board of Directors has simultaneously appointed Anssi Huhta, currently EVP of Banking Business at Aktia, as interim CEO until Carl Haglund's induction period ends. The Board of Directors of Aktia and the current CEO Aleksi Lehtonen have decided by mutual agreement that Lehtonen will leave his position today.

Carl Haglund has served as CEO of Veritas for the past three years. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at Accenture's Nordic banking and insurance business, served as CEO of bioenergy company Sunshine Kaidi New Energy Group, and held positions as Member of the Finnish Parliament, Finland's Minister of Defence and Member of the European Parliament. He has also served on the Board of Directors of eQ, among others.

The Board believes that Carl Haglund's broad experience will bring precisely the energy and momentum required to deliver on the company's updated strategy, announced in February, in the current rapidly evolving market environment.

"We are very pleased to be able to welcome Carl Haglund as the new CEO of Aktia. He is a visionary and versatile leader with a proven track record in both creating a growth culture and leading growth-oriented transformation with strong results. Carl has a deep understanding of the company and he was involved in shaping our current strategic direction and growth programme, which Aktia is already implementing," says Matts Rosenberg, Chairman of the Board of Aktia.

Carl Haglund will join Aktia no later than September 2025, entering a comprehensive induction programme. The exact duration of the onboarding and the start date of his CEO tenure will be confirmed at a later stage. The induction program is standard practice in the financial sector and its purpose is to ensure that Carl Haglund meets the regulatory fit & proper requirements. During the induction programme, Carl Haglund will serve in a designated key executive role at Aktia.

Matts Rosenberg, Chairman of the Board of Aktia:

"Aktia's goal is to democratise wealth management and become Finland's leading wealth manager. Aktia's Board is confident that Carl Haglund has the ability to take Aktia forward into the next stage of development. Throughout the different phases of his career, he has demonstrated the ability to lead transformation and profitable growth in an inspiring way.

I would also like to warmly thank Aleksi Lehtonen on behalf of the Board of Directors and all employees of Aktia for his valuable contribution to the development and launch of the updated strategy, as well as the initiation of the acceleration programme. With his experience, he has taken Aktia to the next level. I wish Aleksi all the best for the future."

Carl Haglund:

"Aktia has a clear and ambitious strategy, with the aim to become a leading wealth manager empowered by a strong banking heritage. Aktia combines strong banking, life insurance and asset management operations with personalised service, which creates a strong foundation for growth. A new, skilled leadership team is already executing the recently launched Momentum growth programme. I look forward to accelerating the implementation of the strategy together with all the talented professionals at Aktia. The world and the economic landscape are evolving rapidly, and reaching our goals will require determined and collaborative effort."

Carl Haglund's appointment is conditional on the Financial Supervisory Authority not having any objections to the appointment.

Aktia Bank Plc

Board of Directors

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 850 people around Finland. Aktia's gross assets under management (AuM) on 31 March 2025 amounted to EUR 15.7 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.0 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.

