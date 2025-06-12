

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen rose to a 6-day high of 143.64 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 144.18.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 2-day highs of 194.81 and 176.16 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 195.62 and 176.16, respectively.



The yen edged up to 165.52 against the euro, from Wednesday's closing value of 165.96.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 142.00 against the greenback, 192.00 against the pound, 174.00 against the franc and 163.00 against the euro.



