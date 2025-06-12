Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
Tradegate
12.06.25 | 09:26
123,70 Euro
-0,59 % -0,74
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
123,66123,6809:27
123,62123,6809:27
PR Newswire
12.06.2025 09:18 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Moon Surgical Discusses Maestro at NVIDIA GTC Paris, Celebrating 1,300+ Procedures in the Past Year and the Power of Physical AI

PARIS and SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moon Surgical, the French-American leader in Physical AI for the operating room, today announced its participation at NVIDIA GTC Paris during VivaTech2025. In collaboration with NVIDIA, Moon Surgical is highlighting the Maestro System as a pioneering example of Physical AI in action-empowering surgical teams across the globe.

The Maestro System by Moon Surgical

As of today, the Maestro System has supported over 1,500 procedures worldwide, with more than 1,300 of those performed in the past year alone. With the integration of Physical AI-merging perceptive robotics and real-time computing-Maestro has proven its adaptability across 60 different minimally invasive procedures and its growing role in high-volume outpatient care.

Physical AI is the integration of perceptive hardware with powerful local computing, enabling software-defined systems to understand and interact with the physical world in real time. From system deployment to procedural subtasks, physical AI combines the forces of robotic devices and agentic AI, it is the infrastructure layer to the operating room. Maestro uses ambient sensing, and robotics powered by NVIDIA Holoscan and NVIDIA IGX technologies to bring this type of capability to the clinical edge - empowering surgical teams to deliver consistent, efficient care.

Anne Osdoit, CEO of Moon Surgical, will present a session titled "Reimagining Surgical Robotics as Physical AI Agents for Global Reach" at GTC Paris, spotlighting how generative Physical AI is redefining the role of surgical robotics through simulation and human collaboration. Maestro is designed to enhance-not replace-human expertise, acting as an extension of the surgical team to facilitate coordination, communication, and refined technique during minimally invasive surgery.

About Moon Surgical (AI / MIS focused)
Moon Surgical is transforming the operating room with Physical AI, seamlessly integrating intelligence and robotics to elevate the capabilities of surgical teams. The Maestro System represents a new category of minimally invasive surgery-expanding the scale at which robotics are delivered into the operating rooms. Instinctive, collaborative, and cost-effective, Maestro empowers teams to deliver exceptional care with greater adaptability and control.

Moon Surgical. Inspiring and Innovating the Art of Surgery.

For investor and media inquiries, please email us at info@moonsurgical.com.
Check us out at www.moonsurgical.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

www.moonsurgical.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2709499/Moon_Surgical_Maestro_System.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2255002/Moon_Surgical_Noir_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/moon-surgical-discusses-maestro-at-nvidia-gtc-paris-celebrating-1-300-procedures-in-the-past-year-and-the-power-of-physical-ai-302480010.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.