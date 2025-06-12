Cerillion to showcase innovation and collaboration at DTW25 - Ignite

LONDON, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerillion (AIM: CER), a leading provider of composable BSS/OSS solutions to the telecoms industry, is excited to announce its extensive participation in TM Forum's flagship event, DTW25 - Ignite, taking place from 17-19 June in Copenhagen. As a Silver Partner of the event, Cerillion will showcase its leadership in BSS/OSS-as-a-Service through exhibition demonstrations, thought leadership sessions, and engagement in a key TM Forum "Moonshot" Catalyst project.

On 17 June at 12:30, Cerillion's Tiago Lopes will join Claus Bjerre, Vice President of Platforms & Software Engineering at Norlys, in a panel titled "Breaking Free from Legacy: Building an Agile and Composable IT Architecture". The session will explore the challenges and strategies associated with transitioning to composable IT architectures, drawing on insights from Cerillion's successful collaboration with Norlys.

Cerillion is also a key participant in the UNITe: Unified Network Integration for Terrestrial and Non-terrestrial Communications - Phase II Moonshot Catalyst, working with project champions TELUS, Deutsche Telekom, Terrestar Solutions, Airbus and Elisa, and alongside CGI, Mavenir and Tata Consultancy Services, to solve the problem of seamless global connectivity across satellite and cellular networks. Leveraging the company's Platinum Level TM Forum Open APIs and Ready for ODA platform, Cerillion is enabling real-time, automated service orchestration and provisioning across terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks.

Attendees are invited to experience the UNITe Catalyst in the TM Forum Innovation Zone, and to visit Cerillion at stand 203 to explore the company's BSS/OSS-as-a-Service solutions, including:

AI-powered Agents - intelligent assistants for product creation, sales and promotions using natural language and image-recognition.

- intelligent assistants for product creation, sales and promotions using natural language and image-recognition. Composable Self Service - empowering users with complete control of the digital experience (DX).

- empowering users with complete control of the digital experience (DX). Low-code/no-code configuration - enabling accelerated deployment, innovation and integration.

Our team of BSS/OSS experts will be on hand to discuss how Cerillion is helping communications services providers to transform faster, reduce complexity, and unlock new revenue streams.

"DTW25 - Ignite is the world's leading BSS/OSS event, providing the perfect opportunity to showcase our commitment to innovation and industry collaboration," commented Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion. "From powering seamless orchestration in the UNITe Catalyst to helping CSPs adopt composable IT architectures and BSS/OSS-as-a-Service solutions, Cerillion is proud to be at the heart of telecom transformation. We're looking forward to engaging once again with our customers, partners and industry leaders in Copenhagen."

