Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre-Stabilisation announcement

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12

VW Bank GmbH Dual EUR 3 and 6 year Senior Preferred

June 12, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Volkswagen Bank GmbH

EUR Benchmark Senior Preferred Notes due 2028

EUR Benchmark Senior Preferred Notes due 2031

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme, dated 25 September 2024 as supplemented 11 November 2024 and 28 March 2025

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: Volkswagen Bank GmbH Guarantor (if any): none Aggregate nominal amount: 3 year EUR Benchmark 6 year EUR Benchmark Description: 3 year Senior Preferred EUR Benchmark 6 year Senior Preferred EUR Benchmark Offer price: tbc tbc Other offer terms: DIP documentation, denoms 100k/100k, listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Regulated Market Stabilisation: Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Banco Santander RBC Capital Markets Stabilisation period expected to start on: June 12, 2025 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Regulated Market

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

