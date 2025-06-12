

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The pound fell to more than a 1-month low of 0.8507 against the euro, a 9-day low of 1.1056 against the Swiss franc and a 2-day low of 194.81 against the yen, from early highs of 0.8477, 1.1111 and 195.78, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the pound edged down to 1.3257 from an early 1-week high of 1.3594.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.87 against the euro, 1.09 against the franc, 192.00 against the yen and 1.33 against the greenback.



