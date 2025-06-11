CSX Corporation: CSX Announces Ratification of Labor Deal with Locomotive Engineers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced that employees represented by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) have voted to ratify the five-year collective bargaining agreement covering approximately 3,400 locomotive engineers. This is the first ratification reached by a Class I freight railroad with BLET.

"The ratified agreement demonstrates the value of our partnership with BLET, our CSX General Chairmen, and our shared commitment to improving the day-to-day experience for our locomotive engineers," said Joe Hinrichs, President and CEO of CSX. "I want to thank our engineers for their unwavering dedication to our customers and the communities in which we live and work. This is a significant milestone for our people and the future of our railroad."

The agreement mirrors the general wage increases, and health and welfare improvements from CSX's agreements with 13 other unions.

Locomotive engineers make up approximately 20 percent of CSX's frontline workforce. To date, nearly 75 percent of CSX unionized workers are now covered by new agreements reached within the last 10 months.

The only remaining major workgroup at CSX not covered by new agreements or a tentative agreement are trainmen/conductors represented by SMART-TD. CSX is currently engaged in bargaining with SMART-TD to consolidate separate territories, workforces, and execute a single-system collective agreement.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

Contact:

Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations

904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397