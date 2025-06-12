DFDS A/S: May Volumes: Freight Growth In Most Network Regions

INVESTOR NEWS no. 21 - 12 June 2025

Ferry - freight: Total volumes in May 2025 of 3.7m lane metres were 4.5% above 2024 and up 2.5% adjusted for route changes. YTD growth rates were 0.6% and -0.3%, respectively.

North Sea volumes were above 2024 despite a negative impact towards the end of the month from a national strike in Sweden impacting our port operations in Gothenburg. Mediterranean volumes were above 2024 driven by a capacity increase between Tunisia and France as well as the opening of a new route between Egypt and Italy. Mediterranean volumes were below 2024 adjusted for route changes due to new ferry competition between Türkiye and Italy.

Channel volumes were above 2024 adjusted for the new Jersey routes. Baltic Sea volumes were below 2024 due to mostly lower capacity on one route following tonnage changes. Strait of Gibraltar volumes were above 2024.

For the last twelve months 2025-24, the total transported freight lane metres increased 4.5% to 41.6m from 39.8m in 2024-23. The increase was 0.6% adjusted for route changes.

Ferry - passenger: The number of passengers in May 2025 was adjusted for route changes* down 4.7% to 411k vs 2024 and the adjusted YTD growth rate was -3.6%. The monthly decrease was driven by lower Channel volumes. The number of cars in May was 6.3% below 2024 adjusted for route changes.

For the last twelve months 2025-24, the total number of passengers increased 17.4% to 6.2m compared to 5.3m for 2024-23. The increase was 1.4% adjusted for route changes.

*Adjusted for sale of Oslo-Frederikshavn-Copenhagen end October 2025, Tarifa-Tanger Ville due to considerable capacity changes ahead of exit from route early May 2025, and addition of Jersey routes from end March 2025.

DFDS ferry volumes May Last-12-months Freight 2023 2024 2025 Change 2023 2024 2025 Change Lane metres, '000 3,282 3,510 3,668 4.5% 39,274 39,839 41,613 4.5% Passenger 2023 2024 2025 Change 2023 2024 2025 Change Passengers, '000 385 574 452 -21.2% 4,275 5,288 6,210 17.4%

DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in our European route network enabling trade and travel in and around Europe. The June 2025 volume report is expected to be published on 11 July 2025 at around 10.00am CET.

