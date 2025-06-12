Hexatronic Group AB: Hexatronic signs 7-year contract with Chorus in New Zealand

Hexatronic Fiber Solutions has established a strong and successful partnership with New Zealand's broadband operator, Chorus, over the years. A new 7-year agreement has been signed with Chorus for micro duct, fiber cable, and network products for the continued expansion of Chorus' fiber network in New Zealand.

"We are delighted to have renewed trust from Chorus in New Zealand. Our local presence and high-quality fiber solutions have been the foundation for a successful partnership between Hexatronic and Chorus, which goes back a long way. We intend to maintain our strong commitment to the region in the coming years," said Rikard Fröberg, CEO of Hexatronic Group.

"With local manufacturing of duct solutions in New Zealand and an experienced team on site, we have a strong regional offering. Chorus is at the forefront of fiber optic infrastructure and is contributing to New Zealand's progress in providing high-speed broadband to all households," said Phil Jones, Managing Director, Hexatronic New Zealand.

Hexatronic New Zealand offers micro duct systems, active and passive telecom solutions and related services to customers across Oceania. The micro ducts are manufactured at the company's production facility in Wellington, New Zealand.

About Chorus

New Zealand's largest open-access internet infrastructure company, Chorus, provides wholesale telecommunications services to over 90 competing phone and broadband retailers. The company's fiber network offers Aotearoa New Zealand's people, communities, and businesses greater access to ever-expanding opportunities through high-speed, reliable, and world-class broadband. The company's share is listed on the NZX stock exchange in New Zealand.

For more information, please contact:

Pernilla Grennfelt, Head of Investor Relations, + 46 702 90 99 55

Wes Oxlee, Head of Sales Oceania, +61 414 791 522

About Us

Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents - from telecom operators to network owners - and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group AB (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and its share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.