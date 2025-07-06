Hexatronic Group AB: Hexatronic sees lower Q2 results due to weaker profitability in Fiber Solutions while performance is strong in Data Center and Harsh Environment businesses

During the second quarter of 2025, the Hexatronic Group's preliminary net sales amounted to SEK 1,906 million (2,024) and EBITA amounted to approximately SEK 169 million (222).

Sales and EBITA in the Fiber Solutions business area were lower than expected, due to weaker demand for FTTH equipment and price pressure accentuated by overcapacity in the industry. A performance improvement program has been initiated within Fiber Solutions that will include both cost savings and investments in selective growth areas.

"Since I joined Hexatronic in March, I have focused on getting to know our business and customers. It has become clear that we have a compelling opportunity to further accelerate growth in the Data Center and Harsh Environment business areas. However, Fiber Solutions needs to improve margins and pursue growth beyond the FTTH segment. Therefore, we are launching a performance improvement program in Fiber Solutions where we see opportunities to strengthen productivity and generate growth by shifting resources to adjacent growth areas. We will present the details of this program as part of an Investor Update in September", said Rikard Fröberg, CEO of Hexatronic Group.

"On a positive side, I am delighted that the Data Center business area continues to show strong momentum and all-time high results in Q2. Harsh Environment also delivered a record quarter and has developed steadily with higher sequential sales and improved profitability in the quarter, in line with our expectations. These two business areas have grown rapidly in importance and account for 59 percent of the Group's EBITA, before group eliminations, in the quarter", said Rikard Fröberg.

The Group's net debt, excluding IFRS 16, amounted to approximately 1.9x EBITDA at the end of the second quarter of 2025, which is unchanged from the previous quarter.

Net sales

SEK million Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Change % Fiber Solutions 1,230 1,457 -16% Harsh Environment 331 319 +4% Data Center 344 250 +38% Corporate / Elimination 0 -2 Total 1,906 2,024 -6%

EBITA

SEK million Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Change % Fiber Solutions 78 169 -54% Harsh Environment 40 38 +3% Data Center 72 41 +73% Corporate / Elimination -20 -26 Total 169 222 -24%



The financial information above is preliminary. Hexatronic will publish its complete half-year report, including comments on developments, at 07.00 a.m. CEST on Monday, July 14, 2025. A webcast teleconference will be held on the same day at 10.00 a.m. CEST

Pernilla Grennfelt, Head of Investor Relations, + 46 702 90 99 55

Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents - from telecom operators to network owners - and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group AB (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and its share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

This information is information that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-06 19:30 CEST.