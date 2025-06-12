

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch inflation moderated as initially estimated in May to the lowest level in four months, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.3 percent in May, slower than the 4.1 percent rise in April. That was in line with the flash data published on June 3.



The fall in inflation was mainly due to the price development of airline tickets, as international flights were 20.3 percent cheaper than a year earlier, the agency said.



Transport charges dropped 1.5 percent annually in May, while the price growth in recreation and culture eased to 1.9 percent from 3.9 percent. On the other hand, Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 4.2 percent from 3.9 percent.



Monthly, consumer prices dropped 0.5 percent in May, as estimated.



The EU measure of inflation also eased to 2.9 percent from 4.1 percent in April. In the flash estimate, the inflation rate was 3.0 percent.



