Relief Therapeutics Holding SA
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Relief Therapeutics Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Shareholders approved all proposals by a large majority
GENEVA (June 12, 2025) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief Therapeutics, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today announced the results of its annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders, held earlier today in Geneva. All proposed resolutions were approved by more than 85 percent of the represented votes.
AGM Results
The AGM approved the 2024 annual report and financial statements.
The AGM approved carrying forward the net result for the 2024 financial year.
The AGM granted discharge to the board of directors and the executive committee for the 2024 financial year.
The AGM re-elected Dr. Raghuram Selvaraju, Mr. Gregory Van Beek, Mr. Peter de Svastich, and Mr. Thomas Elzinga to the board of directors. Dr. Selvaraju was re-elected as chairman of the board. Mr. de Svastich and Dr. Selvaraju were re-elected as members of the nomination and compensation committee.
The AGM approved the proposed maximum compensation amounts for the board of directors for the period from AGM 2025 to AGM 2026, and for the executive committee for the 2026 financial year. Shareholders also approved, on a consultative basis, the 2024 compensation report.
The AGM re-elected Mr. Thomas Hua as the Company's independent proxy.
The AGM re-elected FORVIS MAZARS SA as the Company's statutory auditor.
CONTACT
DISCLAIMER
Additional features:
File: Press release_Relief_2025 AGM Results
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Relief Therapeutics Holding SA
|Avenue de Secheron 15
|1202 Geneva
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 22 545 11 16
|E-mail:
|contact@relieftherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|https://relieftherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CH1251125998
|Valor:
|125112599
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2153772
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2153772 12.06.2025 CET/CEST