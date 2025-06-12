

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation accelerated in May to the highest level in just over a year, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 5.5 percent year-on-year in May, faster than the 4.9 percent stable rise in the previous month.



Further, this was the highest inflation rate since April 2024, when prices had risen 5.9 percent.



Prices for food products grew 6.5 percent from last year, and those for non-food goods rose by 4.0 percent. Costs for services were 7.1 percent more expensive.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.5 percent in May.



