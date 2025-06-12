

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial output expanded for the second straight month in April, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Thursday.



Industrial production posted an annual increase of 3.3 percent in April, faster than the 2.5 percent rebound in March.



Among sectors, manufacturing production grew 3.0 percent from last year, and the mining and quarrying output was up by 1.3 percent. Data showed that the utility sector logged an accelerated growth of 8.8 percent versus 6.1 percent expansion in March.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 3.1 percent, reversing a 3.4 percent rise in the prior month.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News