Atos International: Eviden launches its XMC Ethernet switch card, a cybersecure and sovereign solution for critical environments

Eviden launches its XMC Ethernet switch card, a cybersecure and sovereign solution for critical environments

Paris, France - June 12, 2025 - Eviden, the Atos Groupproduct brand leading in advanced computing, cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI today announces the availability of a cybersecure and sovereign Ethernet switching solution, the XMC1 Ethernet switch card, specifically designed for mission-critical environments. This innovative solution uses a protocol break of communications to achieve the security and independence of critical communication systems.

Designed and manufactured in France, this XMC-format Ethernet switch card is a sovereign alternative to market offerings. It is produced at Eviden's Aix-en-Provence site in France by teams with expertise in mission-critical systems. It complements Eviden's range of MLS Gatewaysolutions, which are multi-level security gateways designed for two-way communications between networks of different classifications.

Eviden's new XMC Ethernet switch card is designed to protect data effectively. It incorporates powerful protection mechanisms that filter information, detect issues, and report anomalies to ensure secure and reliable transmission.

Coupled with the CPU card2 of a critical system, Eviden's XMC Ethernet switch card is configurable, allowing systems to evolve. It offers the ability to partition data between open and secure environments that require a break in protocol for security and confidentiality reasons.

The card can be integrated on the mezzanine level with third-party embedded computers (air-land, naval or land-based) as well as with Eviden's multi-level gateway solutions (MLS Gateway).

Designed for the highest levels of criticality, Eviden's XMC Ethernet switch card supports multiple protocols3 and is compatible with the AFDX standard4, enabling seamless integration into existing avionics systems. It is also DO-254 DAL A certifiable5 and developed in accordance with standards that support certification to the CC EAL 4+ level6. It incorporates technology from Cetrac.io, a specialist in hardware switching technologies and a partner of Eviden.

Bernard Payer, Head of Mission-Critical Systems at Eviden, Atos Group, said: "Eviden's XMC Ethernet switch card is a fusion of technologies designed to guarantee the security and compartmentalization of critical information flows without reliance on foreign technologies or operators. Our next-generation Ethernet switching solution provides operators in mission-critical environments with a sovereign solution in their hands, reflecting the know-how of our teams. I am particularly proud to announce the availability of this solution."

Eviden's XMC Ethernet switch card will be presented at SIAE, June 16-22, booth Avantix S3, GIFAS pavilion, hall 2B C140.

***

About Eviden

Evidenis the Atos Group brand for hardware and software products with c. € 1 billion in revenue, operating in 36 countries and comprising four business units: advanced computing, cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI. As a next-generation technology leader, Eviden offers a unique combination of hardware and software technologies for businesses, public sector and defense organizations and research institutions, helping them to create value out of their data. Bringing together 4,200 world-class talents and holding more than 2,100 patents, Eviden provides a strong portfolio of innovative and eco-efficient solutions in AI, computing, security, data and applications.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 72,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion, operating in 68 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

1 XMC: Mezzanine Card switch. A mezzanine board is a secondary electronic board (or daughter board) that, when connected to a main board (or motherboard), allows the addition of specific features to a computer or embedded system, without changing the basic architecture.

2 CPU: Central Processing Unit

3 UDP, TCP, ICMP, ARP, IP

4 AFDX: Avionics Full Duplex switched Ethernet

5 DO 254 DAL A: the highest criticality level according to the DAL (Design Assurance Level) which categorizes software according to the potential impact of its failures on the safety of aeronautical systems.

6 CC EAL 4+: Common Criteria Level 4 evaluation system "methodically designed, tested and verified."

