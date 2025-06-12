Cerrado Gold Inc.: Cerrado Gold Begins Underground Operations at Its Minera Don Nicolas Mine

Highlights:

Portal construction commenced with initial blast completed

Underground operations expected to contribute to production in June and ramp up during Q3 2025

Open pit exploration drill campaign commenced

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Cerrado Gold Inc. [TSX.V:CERT][OTCQX:CRDOF][FRA:BAI0] ("Cerrado" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Company's inaugural underground operation commencing underneath the high-grade Paloma pit at its Minera Don Nicolas Mine in Argentina ("MDN").

Earlier this week, the Company completed the initial blast to begin construction of the underground portal and progress the development of the underground mine over the coming months. The initial decline will be driven through the ore body and will provide nominal feed to the carbon in leach ("CIL") plant. Production from the underground is expected to ramp-up to reach steady state production by October this year.

Additionally, the Company has now mobilized the initial drill rig to commence the previously announced 20,000 metre exploration drill program at MDN. The primary focus will be near surface, high-grade deposits that can provide feed to the CIL plant as well as expanding potential resources in and around the Las Calandrias heap leach project to add both high grade and heap leachable material. Underground drilling at Paloma will commence once the underground exploration platforms have been established.

Mark Brennan, Executive Chairman, commented: "The start of the underground operation is a key milestone for Cerrado's Argentinian operations; we now have the ability to produce from open pit, heap leach and underground operations. Not only will the underground operations contribute to production immediately, but it will also provide a platform for underground exploration, which remains completely open and largely unexplored at MDN."

Review of Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Croal, P.Eng., Chief Technical Officer for Cerrado Gold, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Cerrado

Cerrado Gold is a Toronto-based gold production, development, and exploration company. The Company is the 100% owner of the producing Minera Don Nicolás and Las Calandrias mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. In Portugal, the Company holds an 80% interest in the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project through its position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda. In Canada, Cerrado Gold is developing its 100% owned Mont Sorcier Iron project located outside of Chibougamou, Quebec.

In Argentina, Cerrado is maximizing asset value at its Minera Don Nicolas ("MDN") operation through continued operational optimization and is growing production through its operations at the Las Calandrias heap leach project. An extensive campaign of exploration is ongoing to further unlock potential resources in our highly prospective land package in the heart of the Deseado Masiff.

In Portugal, Cerrado is focused on the development and exploration of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. The Lagoa Salgada project is a high-grade polymetallic project, demonstrating a typical mineralization endowment of zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 7,209-hectare property concession. Located just 80km from Lisbon and surrounded by exceptional infrastructure, Lagoa Salgada offers a low-cost entry to a significant development and exploration opportunity, already showing its mineable scale and cashflow generation potential.

In Canada, Cerrado holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier high purity high grade DRI Iron Ore project, which has the potential to produce a premium iron ore concentrate over a long mine life at low operating costs and low capital intensity. Furthermore, its high grade and high purity product facilitates the migration of steel producers from blast furnaces to electric arc furnaces, contributing to the decarbonization of the industry and the achievement of sustainable development goals.

For more information about Cerrado please visit our website at: www.cerradogold.com.

