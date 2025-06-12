Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME0) ("Argyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be filing a National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) technical report (the "Technical Report") on its Saint-Gabriel Silica Project, located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

The Technical Report, which will be available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) on June 11th, 2025, provides a comprehensive overview of the Saint-Gabriel Silica Project, including its geological setting, historical exploration activities, recent work conducted by Argyle, and an initial assessment of its silica resources and potential.

The Saint-Gabriel Silica Project comprises twenty-three contiguous mining claims, encompassing a significant land position of 1,312.90 hectares. The Project boasts excellent accessibility, located approximately 364 km northeast of Quebec City. Road access is facilitated by Highway QC A-20 East, followed by QC-132 at Mont-Joli, and QC-234 towards Sainte-Angèle-de-Mérici, with gravel access roads providing direct entry to various parts of the property.

Figure 1: Property Location Map Showing Argyle Silica Projects in Quebec

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10451/255300_fc01f32794cb38ac_001full.jpg

Robust Silica Potential Confirmed by Historical and Recent Work:

The quartzite mineralization on the Silica II portion of the property originates from the Val Brillant Formation, a sedimentary unit of Siluro-Devonian age. Historical exploration, including sampling and drilling by Liboiron (1991) and Reid (1991), has consistently demonstrated the high silica content of this formation.

Strategic Advantages and Future Outlook:

Argyle's claims strategically cover potentially bulk-minable quartzite showings, positioning the Company to capitalize on the growing demand for high-quality silica.

Jeff Stevens, CEO of Argyle Resources Corp., commented:

"The filing of this NI 43-101 report marks a significant milestone for Argyle and underscores our commitment to systematically evaluating and developing our valuable silica assets in Quebec. We believe the Saint-Gabriel Silica Project holds considerable promise, and this report will provide our shareholders and the market with a thorough understanding of its potential."

Argyle Resources Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of high-quality silica projects in strategic locations. The Saint-Gabriel Silica Project represents a key asset in the Company's portfolio, targeting the growing demand for silica in various industrial applications.

Qualified Person

George Yordanov, P.Geo., Director, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release, acting as the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

'Jeffrey Stevens'

President & CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Argyle expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Argyle based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Argyle's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Argyle does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

