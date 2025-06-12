GSK Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12
GSK plc(the'Company')
Transaction notification
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Emma Walmsley
b)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
c)
Initial notification/
amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares under the Company's Share Reward Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.9465
9 (partnership shares)
£14.9465
9 (matching shares)
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
18 Ordinary Shares
£14.9465
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-06-10
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Julie Brown
b)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
c)
Initial notification/
amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares under the Company's Share Reward Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.9465
8 (partnership shares)
£14.9465
8 (matching shares)
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
16 Ordinary Shares
£14.9465
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-06-10
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
James Ford
b)
Position/status
SVP and Group General Counsel, Legal and Compliance
c)
Initial notification/
amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares under the Company's Share Reward Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.9465
8 (partnership shares)
£14.9465
8 (matching shares)
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
16 Ordinary Shares
£14.9465
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-06-10
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Sally Jackson
b)
Position/status
SVP, Global Communications and CEO Office
c)
Initial notification/
amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares under the Company's Share Reward Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.9465
8 (partnership shares)
£14.9465
8 (matching shares)
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
16 Ordinary Shares
£14.9465
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-06-10
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
David Redfern
b)
Position/status
President, Corporate Development
c)
Initial notification/
amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares under the Company's Share Reward Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.9465
8 (partnership shares)
£14.9465
8 (matching shares)
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
16 Ordinary Shares
£14.9465
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-06-10
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Regis Simard
b)
Position/status
President, Global Supply Chain
c)
Initial notification/
amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares under the Company's Share Reward Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.9465
8 (partnership shares)
£14.9465
8 (matching shares)
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
16 Ordinary Shares
£14.9465
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-06-10
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Philip Thomson
b)
Position/status
President, Global Affairs
c)
Initial notification/
amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares under the Company's Share Reward Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.9465
8 (partnership shares)
£14.9465
8 (matching shares)
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
16 Ordinary Shares
£14.9465
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-06-10
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Deborah Waterhouse
b)
Position/status
CEO, ViiV Healthcare and President, Global Health, GSK
c)
Initial notification/
amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares under the Company's Share Reward Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.9465
8 (partnership shares)
£14.9465
8 (matching shares)
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
16 Ordinary Shares
£14.9465
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-06-10
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Victoria Whyte
b)
Position/status
Company Secretary
c)
Initial notification/
amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GSK plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares under the Company's Share Reward Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.9465
8 (partnership shares)
£14.9465
8 (matching shares)
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price
16 Ordinary Shares
£14.9465
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-06-10
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)