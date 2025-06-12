Anzeige
WKN: A3DMB5 | ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63 | Ticker-Symbol: GS71
Xetra
12.06.25 | 11:53
18,105 Euro
+0,30 % +0,055
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GSK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GSK PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,08518,10012:24
18,08518,10512:24
PR Newswire
12.06.2025 12:06 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GSK Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

GSK Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12

GSK plc(the'Company')

Transaction notification

1.

Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Emma Walmsley

b)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

c)

Initial notification/

amendment

Initial notification

2.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

GSK plc

b)

LEI

5493000HZTVUYLO1D793

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')

ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares under the Company's Share Reward Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£14.9465

9 (partnership shares)

£14.9465

9 (matching shares)

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

18 Ordinary Shares

£14.9465

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-06-10

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1.

Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Julie Brown

b)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

c)

Initial notification/

amendment

Initial notification

2.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

GSK plc

b)

LEI

5493000HZTVUYLO1D793

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')

ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares under the Company's Share Reward Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£14.9465

8 (partnership shares)

£14.9465

8 (matching shares)

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

16 Ordinary Shares

£14.9465

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-06-10

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1.

Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

James Ford

b)

Position/status

SVP and Group General Counsel, Legal and Compliance

c)

Initial notification/

amendment

Initial notification

2.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

GSK plc

b)

LEI

5493000HZTVUYLO1D793

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')

ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares under the Company's Share Reward Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£14.9465

8 (partnership shares)

£14.9465

8 (matching shares)

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

16 Ordinary Shares

£14.9465

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-06-10

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1.

Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Sally Jackson

b)

Position/status

SVP, Global Communications and CEO Office

c)

Initial notification/

amendment

Initial notification

2.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

GSK plc

b)

LEI

5493000HZTVUYLO1D793

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')

ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares under the Company's Share Reward Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£14.9465

8 (partnership shares)

£14.9465

8 (matching shares)

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

16 Ordinary Shares

£14.9465

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-06-10

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1.

Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

David Redfern

b)

Position/status

President, Corporate Development

c)

Initial notification/

amendment

Initial notification

2.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

GSK plc

b)

LEI

5493000HZTVUYLO1D793

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')

ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares under the Company's Share Reward Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£14.9465

8 (partnership shares)

£14.9465

8 (matching shares)

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

16 Ordinary Shares

£14.9465

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-06-10

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1.

Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Regis Simard

b)

Position/status

President, Global Supply Chain

c)

Initial notification/

amendment

Initial notification

2.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

GSK plc

b)

LEI

5493000HZTVUYLO1D793

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')

ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares under the Company's Share Reward Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£14.9465

8 (partnership shares)

£14.9465

8 (matching shares)

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

16 Ordinary Shares

£14.9465

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-06-10

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1.

Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Philip Thomson

b)

Position/status

President, Global Affairs

c)

Initial notification/

amendment

Initial notification

2.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

GSK plc

b)

LEI

5493000HZTVUYLO1D793

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')

ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares under the Company's Share Reward Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£14.9465

8 (partnership shares)

£14.9465

8 (matching shares)

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

16 Ordinary Shares

£14.9465

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-06-10

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1.

Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Deborah Waterhouse

b)

Position/status

CEO, ViiV Healthcare and President, Global Health, GSK

c)

Initial notification/

amendment

Initial notification

2.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

GSK plc

b)

LEI

5493000HZTVUYLO1D793

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')

ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares under the Company's Share Reward Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£14.9465

8 (partnership shares)

£14.9465

8 (matching shares)

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

16 Ordinary Shares

£14.9465

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-06-10

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1.

Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Victoria Whyte

b)

Position/status

Company Secretary

c)

Initial notification/

amendment

Initial notification

2.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

GSK plc

b)

LEI

5493000HZTVUYLO1D793

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares of 31 ¼ pence each ('Ordinary Shares')

ISIN: GB00BN7SWP63

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares under the Company's Share Reward Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£14.9465

8 (partnership shares)

£14.9465

8 (matching shares)

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

16 Ordinary Shares

£14.9465

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-06-10

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)


