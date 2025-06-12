

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As the week-old protests against immigration raids and troop deployments in Los Angeles spreading across the country, a state of emergency and a curfew has been declared in a city in Washington.



Protests against raids by ICE agents and the Trump administration have been reported from several cities, including New York, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago, Austin, Denver, Dallas, San Antonio, Milwaukee, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Las Vegas and Washington, DC.



Lisa Jo Brown, the mayor of the Washington city of Spokane, declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew Wednesday night. The curfew will be in force from 9:30 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. in the area from Boone Ave to Spokane Falls Blvd and Howard St to Division St, as well as Riverfront Park.



Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin vowed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement will continue to enforce the law and arrest criminal illegal aliens.



The Department of Homeland Security released more information about some of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested during the ongoing ICE operation in Los Angeles. It includes 'Murderers, pedophiles, and drug traffickers,' DHS said in a press release.



Hundreds of anti-Trump protest rallies, dubbed 'No Kings,' are planned for Saturday, when President Donald Trump is scheduled to address a military parade in Washington, DC.



The events are organized by the 50501 movement.



Meanwhile, US Northern Command said the 700 Marines mobilized to riot-hit regions of Los Angeles will be ready for deployment within two days.



'Title 10 forces may temporarily detain an individual in specific circumstances such as to stop an assault, to prevent harm to others, or to prevent interference with federal personnel performing their duties,' the Northern Command said.



