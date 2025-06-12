Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, today announced the expansion of its partnership with ENSOL EV, the e-mobility division of Texas-based Ensol Energy Solutions LLC. This next phase of the collaboration includes the deployment of Wallbox's Supernova DC fast chargers across key urban centers and transit corridors locations in Texas, Florida, and Georgia, three states experiencing rapid growth in EV adoption and charging demand.

This strategic move builds on the existing relationship between the two companies, which began with ENSOL EV installing Wallbox's Pulsar line of AC chargers at residential and commercial sites. The new phase extends their partnership into DC fast charging for the first time, centered around Wallbox's Supernova charger, now certified under both CTEP and NTEP standards.

ENSOL EV plans to pair the Supernova chargers with on-site renewable energy systems, integrating solar and battery storage to further both companies' shared focus on clean energy and long-term mobility solutions. The initial rollout will target high-traffic urban zones and regional transit corridors, where demand for fast, reliable EV charging continues to grow rapidly.

"This expansion is an exciting next step in our work with Ensol and brings our Supernova fast chargers to high-growth EV markets in the U.S.," said Douglas Alfaro, Chief Business Development Officer at Wallbox. "States like Texas, Florida, and Georgia are seeing accelerating demand for charging infrastructure, and we're proud to support that shift with reliable, certified fast charging solutions."

"Our goal is to build charging infrastructure that not only enables electric mobility but is rooted in sustainability as the core of the entire concept," said Ernesto Figueroa, CEO at ENSOL EV. "Wallbox's Supernova chargers are a perfect fit for our projects, allowing us to integrate renewable energy and smart technologies seamlessly. We're proud to take this next step together."

Initial installations are scheduled to begin in the second half of 2025, with additional sites to follow through early 2026. The Supernova fast charger delivers up to 180 kW of power and includes integrated smart charging features for optimal energy distribution and uptime performance.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 100 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company's headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com

About Ensol

ENSOL EV is the electric mobility division of Ensol Energy Solutions LLC, delivering turnkey EV charging solutions across the residential, commercial, and fleet sectors in the United States and Latin America. As part of its commitment to quality and innovation, ENSOL EV has selected Wallbox as its exclusive hardware partner for both Level 2 and DC fast charging solutions, ensuring customers receive cutting-edge, reliable technology backed by expert installation and support. Founded in 2021, ENSOL EV serves high-growth sectors including real estate developments, auto dealerships, and last-mile logistics, providing licensed, insured installation services optimized for the unique requirements of each of these segments. In Latin America, ENSOL EV is focused on deploying commercial fleet charging solutions integrated with solar generation and battery storage systems-offering a sustainable and resilient path to clean mobility. The company also leads the development of Greenera, its public DC fast charging network, which will deploy 500 Wallbox Supernova chargers in the coming years-starting with 100 chargers in its first year of rollout. Headquartered in Texas, ENSOL EV is building the infrastructure to power the future of clean transportation-one charger at a time. For more information, visit www.ensolevsolutions.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Wallbox's future operating results and financial position, long term profitability and costs optimization, business strategy and plans and market opportunity. The words "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," ""target," will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Wallbox's history of operating losses as an early stage company; the adoption and demand for electric vehicles including the success of alternative fuels, changes to rebates, tax credits and the impact of government incentives; Wallbox's ability to successfully manage its growth; the accuracy of Wallbox's forecasts and projections including those regarding its market opportunity; competition; risks related to losses or disruptions in Wallbox's supply or manufacturing partners; impacts resulting from geopolitical conflicts; risks related to macro-economic conditions and inflation; Wallbox's reliance on the third-parties outside of its control; risks related to Wallbox's technology, intellectual property and infrastructure; occurrence of any public health crisis or similar global events as well as the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Wallbox's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations section of Wallbox's website at investors.wallbox.com. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statement that Wallbox makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, Wallbox disclaims any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

