Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DNVL | ISIN: CA89131L1085 | Ticker-Symbol: S8QN
Stuttgart
12.06.25 | 08:06
0,039 Euro
-1,27 % -0,001
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TORQ RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TORQ RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0300,05914:26
ACCESS Newswire
12.06.2025 13:02 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Torq Resources Inc.: Torq Resources Engages Investor Relations Agency Kin Communications Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Torq Resources Inc. (TSXV:TORQ)(OTCQB:TRBMF) ("Torq" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Kin Communications Inc. ("Kin") to assist with its investor relations activities.

Kin Communications is a full-service investor relations agency with a deep understanding and record of accomplishment in the junior mining exploration and development sector. Kin works towards fostering long-term relationships with shareholders, investment professionals, newsletter writers, and media to assist companies in communicating their corporate message to its prospective audience.

Under the terms of the investor relations agreement, Kin has agreed to assist Torq with its investor relations activities, including communicating with investment advisors, analysts, portfolio managers and media for a period of 12 months and on a month-to-month basis thereafter. In consideration for the services, the Company has agreed to pay Kin CDN$15,000 per month plus GST for the initial 12-month period and will grant 2,000,000 stock options having a five-year term to expiry from the grant date.

Kin Communications is a Canadian full-service investor relations firm based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Kin is owned by President & CEO Arlen Hansen and has no direct relationship with the Company, other than as disclosed in this news release. Neither KIN Communications nor Arlen Hansen owns any securities in Torq.

The investor relations agreement with Kin and the grant of stock options thereunder are subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Kin Communications

Kin Communications is a full-service investor relations agency delivering last-mile IR services, with a strong focus on the natural resource sector. Through the Kinvestor brand, Kin also creates opportunities for investors and public companies to connect through its virtual investor conference series.

For more information about Kin Communications, please visit kincommunications.com, follow us on X at @kincomm and on LinkedIn, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Shawn Wallace
CEO & Chair

For further information on Torq Resources, please visit www.torqresources.com or contact the company at (778) 729-0500 or info@torqresources.com.

About Torq Resources

Torq is a Vancouver-based copper and gold exploration company with a portfolio of premium holdings in Chile. The Company is establishing itself as a leader of new exploration in prominent mining belts, guided by responsible, respectful and sustainable practices. The Company was built by a management team with prior success in monetizing exploration assets and its specialized technical team is recognized for their extensive experience working with major mining companies, supported by robust safety standards and technical proficiency. The technical team includes Chile-based geologists with invaluable local expertise and a noteworthy track record for major discovery in the country. Torq is committed to operating at the highest standards of applicable environmental, social and governance practices in the pursuit of a landmark discovery. For more information, visit www.torqresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Torq Resources Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/torq-resources-engages-investor-relations-agency-kin-communications-inc.-1038683

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.