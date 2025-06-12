Torq Resources Inc.: Torq Resources Engages Investor Relations Agency Kin Communications Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Torq Resources Inc. (TSXV:TORQ)(OTCQB:TRBMF) ("Torq" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Kin Communications Inc. ("Kin") to assist with its investor relations activities.

Kin Communications is a full-service investor relations agency with a deep understanding and record of accomplishment in the junior mining exploration and development sector. Kin works towards fostering long-term relationships with shareholders, investment professionals, newsletter writers, and media to assist companies in communicating their corporate message to its prospective audience.

Under the terms of the investor relations agreement, Kin has agreed to assist Torq with its investor relations activities, including communicating with investment advisors, analysts, portfolio managers and media for a period of 12 months and on a month-to-month basis thereafter. In consideration for the services, the Company has agreed to pay Kin CDN$15,000 per month plus GST for the initial 12-month period and will grant 2,000,000 stock options having a five-year term to expiry from the grant date.

Kin Communications is a Canadian full-service investor relations firm based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Kin is owned by President & CEO Arlen Hansen and has no direct relationship with the Company, other than as disclosed in this news release. Neither KIN Communications nor Arlen Hansen owns any securities in Torq.

The investor relations agreement with Kin and the grant of stock options thereunder are subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Kin Communications

Kin Communications is a full-service investor relations agency delivering last-mile IR services, with a strong focus on the natural resource sector. Through the Kinvestor brand, Kin also creates opportunities for investors and public companies to connect through its virtual investor conference series.

For more information about Kin Communications, please visit kincommunications.com, follow us on X at @kincomm and on LinkedIn, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Shawn Wallace

CEO & Chair

For further information on Torq Resources, please visit www.torqresources.com or contact the company at (778) 729-0500 or info@torqresources.com.

About Torq Resources

Torq is a Vancouver-based copper and gold exploration company with a portfolio of premium holdings in Chile. The Company is establishing itself as a leader of new exploration in prominent mining belts, guided by responsible, respectful and sustainable practices. The Company was built by a management team with prior success in monetizing exploration assets and its specialized technical team is recognized for their extensive experience working with major mining companies, supported by robust safety standards and technical proficiency. The technical team includes Chile-based geologists with invaluable local expertise and a noteworthy track record for major discovery in the country. Torq is committed to operating at the highest standards of applicable environmental, social and governance practices in the pursuit of a landmark discovery. For more information, visit www.torqresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Torq Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/torq-resources-engages-investor-relations-agency-kin-communications-inc.-1038683