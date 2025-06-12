

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate remained stable in the first quarter of 2025, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate stood at 6.1 percent in the March quarter, the same as in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to drop slightly to 6.0 percent.



There were 1.572 million unemployed people in the country during the first quarter.



In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 7.1 percent.



Meanwhile, the inactivity rate in the 15-64 age range dropped to 33.1 percent from 33.5 percent.



Data also showed that the employment rate rose to 62.7 percent from 62.3 percent.



