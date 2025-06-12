

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CNX Resources Corp. (CNX) announced Thursday the promotion of Alan Shepard to the position of President in addition to his current role as Chief Financial Officer.



Since rejoining CNX in 2020, Shepard has been integral to the development, communication, and execution of CNX's sustainable business model and the implementation of our capital allocation approach.



The Board of Directors of CNX unanimously approved the promotion of Shepard to the position of President in addition to his current role as Chief Financial Officer. Shepard will continue to report to CEO Nick Deiuliis.



Shepard has served as the CFO of CNX Resources since June 1, 2022. Prior to the CFO role, he served as the Company's Vice President - Accounting and Chief Accounting Officer since February 2020.



Before joining CNX, Shepard served as the CFO of EdgeMarc Energy, a private equity funded oil and gas exploration and production company. Prior to that role, he held various finance and accounting roles of increasing responsibility throughout his 20 year career in the energy sector.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News