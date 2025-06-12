Henkel, Mercedes-Benz Tech Innovation, Pfizer, Siemens AG, Merck KGaA, Lufthansa Innovation Hub, FORVIA HELLA, fischer Group to join ISG AI Impact Summit

Agentic AI solutions are being used to address complex enterprise data challenges, with agents being deployed for data monitoring, profiling and enrichment, a new study from global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III) says.

The new ISG State of the Agentic AI Market report says 50 percent of organizations engage a service provider to deliver improved data management, but more than half still struggle with legacy data residing in old applications. To accelerate data management adoption and value, providers are designing agentic AI solutions that effectively bypass many legacy data challenges.

The report findings will be presented at the ISG AI Impact Summit, June 23-24 at the Westin Grand in Frankfurt. Leaders from Henkel, Mercedes-Benz Tech Innovation, Pfizer, Siemens AG, Merck KGaA, Lufthansa Innovation Hub, FORVIA HELLA, fischer Group and more will join the event to discuss their organization's strategies for fully unlocking AI value.

"Agentic AI is not an IT solution it's a new way of doing business," said Olga Kupriyanova, principal consultant, ISG AI and data engineering and co-author of the agentic AI study. "AI agents interact with data differently than humans. Many leading providers are turning to agentic AI to solve the problems inherited by their enterprise clients by bridging disparate data sources and managed context across domains."

Kupriyanova will present the findings during the ISG Insights session, "From Hype to Impact: Preparing for the Agentic AI Enterprise," on the opening day of the ISG AI Impact Summit.

The event's opening day will also feature a keynote presentation by Peter Hartmann, head of digital transformation, and Victoria Sibatorkina, global digital transformation manager, on the GenAI journey of multinational chemical and consumer goods company Henkel.

Leveraging data for the next phase of AI transformation will be covered in the "Make an AI Impact: Focus on Your Data" panel discussion, with Daniel Eckelt, head of the FORVIA HELLA digital office, and Alec Sproten, CDAO of fischer Group. In the "Strategy and Value Realization with AI" panel, Holger Janssen, director of enterprise technology services at FrieslandCampina; Wawi Kantz, director of enterprise AI adoption and enablement at Pfizer, and Pierre Scokaert, IT director, Sonova, will discuss how AI has impacted their operations.

Nils Möbus, GenAI product owner at Mercedes-Benz Tech Innovation, will present "In the Driver's Seat Best Practices for GenAI Use Case Implementation," on day two of the event, highlighting use cases for enhancing developer productivity, internal operations and customer experience.

Constance Stein, GenAI manager, cosnova GmbH; Connie Hwong, corporate communications GenAI lead at Siemens AG, and Martin Schraub, director and program lead for digital R&D at Merck KGaA, will join the "Decoding the AI Noise and Uncovering Value" panel to discuss equipping an organization to build and maintain a next-generation, agentic AI-powered data product.

In the "Risk and Reward: AI in Action Today" panel discussion, Christian Hüttermann, lead enterprise architect for Exyte Management GmbH, and Ivan Terekhov, director of research and intelligence for the Lufthansa Innovation Hub, will share a framework for identifying and prioritizing AI use cases with high potential ROI.

The afternoon keynote, "Empowering AI Success: People, Culture and Enterprise Maturity," will present new research from Dorotea Baljevic, principal consultant, ISG EMEA AI lead and co-host of the ISG AI Impact Summit, and Eryn Peters, co-creator of AI Maturity Index. The research explores how regional and cultural differences influence the success of an AI implementation and the true impact of efficiency metrics such as the number of hours saved once an AI system is in place.

"The most successful organizations in our study aren't necessarily saving the most time with AI," Baljevic said. "The organizations that have aligned their AI implementation approach with their cultural context are achieving sustainable competitive advantage by recognizing that AI adoption is ultimately a human and cultural challenge. In DACH, cultural alignment in AI implementations includes explicit quality assurance frameworks and clearly defined responsibilities."

In the ISG Startup Challenge, entrepreneurs from Focus Tiger, Museful and Scavenger AI GmbH will pitch their business innovations to a panel of judges for an audience vote.

IBM, adesso Group, Devoteam, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, EY and Accenture are ISG AI Impact Summit event sponsors. CIO Applications, CIO Insights and Hifo.co are media partners.

Additional information and registration are available on the event website.

