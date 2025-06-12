ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): Zinzino announces Philippines as next step in its global expansion

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino, the global leader in test-based, personalised nutritional supplements, is proud to announce that after a multi-year establishment process, the Philippines has now officially achieved full market status.

The Philippines has a robust direct selling industry driven by strong consumer networks and flexible income opportunities. Companies in this sector focus on health, beauty and household products, and digital platforms are increasingly used for sales and recruitment.

The market for personalised nutrition and supplements in the Philippines is also on the rise. As awareness of preventive healthcare and individual wellbeing continues to grow, the demand for personalised nutrition solutions is steadily increasing.

The Philippines, which prior to the launch has a monthly turnover of approximately SEK 0.5 million via the company's global web shop, is expected to increase sales through the official launch and the transition to local currency. The business will be run locally from Zinzino's modern premises in Zitan Tower, Manila with support from customer/partner service hub in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and the HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden.

