WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
Tradegate
12.06.25 | 13:52
18,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,94018,04013:56
17,98018,02013:53
PR Newswire
12.06.2025 13:48 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): Zinzino announces Philippines as next step in its global expansion

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino, the global leader in test-based, personalised nutritional supplements, is proud to announce that after a multi-year establishment process, the Philippines has now officially achieved full market status.

The Philippines has a robust direct selling industry driven by strong consumer networks and flexible income opportunities. Companies in this sector focus on health, beauty and household products, and digital platforms are increasingly used for sales and recruitment.

The market for personalised nutrition and supplements in the Philippines is also on the rise. As awareness of preventive healthcare and individual wellbeing continues to grow, the demand for personalised nutrition solutions is steadily increasing.

The Philippines, which prior to the launch has a monthly turnover of approximately SEK 0.5 million via the company's global web shop, is expected to increase sales through the official launch and the transition to local currency. The business will be run locally from Zinzino's modern premises in Zitan Tower, Manila with support from customer/partner service hub in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and the HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden.

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:
DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--zinzino-announces-philippines-as-next-step-in-its-global-expansion,c4163480

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4163480/88a135e5864f0a09.pdf

Press release Philippines

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-zinzino-announces-philippines-as-next-step-in-its-global-expansion-302480179.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
