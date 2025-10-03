Zinzino AB (publ.): Preliminary Sales Report Q3 2025

Zinzino group revenue increased 48% in Q3, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in September 2025 for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 53 % and amounted to SEK 273.5 (178.7) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 3.7 (5.8) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 50% to SEK 277.2 (184..5) million compared with the previous year.
Revenue in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 54 % in the third quarter of 2025 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 777.3 (504.4) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 48% in the third quarter and amounted to SEK 786.7 (532.8) million.
Accumulated revenue for January - September 2025 increased by 54% to SEK 2,304.9 (1,494.3) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions, mSEK
25-Sep
24-Sep
Change
Q3 2025
Q3 2024
Change
YTD 2025
YTD 2024
Change
The Nordics
26.5
25.4
4 %
79.6
72.5
10 %
235.1
214.0
10 %
Central Europe
93.8
48.7
93 %
242.8
138.6
75 %
657.9
394.4
67 %
East Europe
29.4
28.3
4 %
89.7
88.3
2 %
276.2
279.9
-1 %
South & West Europe
50.1
38.0
32 %
137.2
104.2
32 %
399.2
264.5
51 %
The Baltics
8.9
7.2
24 %
28.6
21.9
31 %
85.3
69.4
23 %
North America
41.3
20.3
103 %
129.8
52.6
147 %
382.1
134.0
185 %
Asia-Pacific
21.6
9.6
125 %
63.7
22.3
186 %
212.7
47.5
348 %
Africa
1.9
1.2
58 %
5.8
4.0
46 %
16.0
10.9
47 %
Zinzino
273.5
178.7
53 %
777.3
504.4
54 %
2264.5
1414.6
60 %
Faun Pharma
3.7
5.8
-36 %
9.4
28.4
-67 %
40.4
79.7
-49 %
Zinzino Group
277.2
184.5
50 %
786.7
532.8
48 %
2304.9
1494.3
54 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
