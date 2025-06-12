Anzeige
WKN: 882639 | ISIN: CA59151K1084 | Ticker-Symbol: MX5
Tradegate
11.06.25 | 15:37
29,200 Euro
-4,58 % -1,400
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METHANEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METHANEX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,80030,20014:38
29,80030,20014:32
PR Newswire
12.06.2025 14:06 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OCI Global Receives U.S. Regulatory Approval for the Sale of its Global Methanol Business to Methanex Corporation

AMSTERDAM, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Global (Euronext: OCI), ("OCI", the "Company") today announced that the regulatory review period under the U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Act has concluded with respect to the sale of 100% of its equity interests in its Global Methanol Business ("OCI Methanol") to Methanex Corporation (TSX: MX) (Nasdaq: MEOH) ("Methanex"), (the "Transaction"). All regulatory approvals required for the closing of the Transaction have now been obtained and the Transaction is expected to close on 27 June 2025 subject to customary closing conditions.

Transaction details

  • Under the proposed Transaction, Methanex will acquire 100% of the equity interests in OCI Methanol, comprising 100% of OCI's US and European methanol assets.
  • The Transaction consideration will be paid through a combination of approximately USD 1.2 billion of cash (taking into account net indebtedness) subject to customary closing adjustments, and the issuance of 9.9 million common shares of Methanex.

2033 Notes Tender offer

As previously announced, OCI is required to launch a tender offer for its U.S.$ 600,000,000 6.700 per cent Notes due 2033 (the "Bonds") within five business days of the successful closing of the Transaction. The tender offer will be on customary terms and offer a price of 110.75% of par, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

This press release contains or may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About OCI Global

Learn more about OCI at www.oci-global.com. You can also follow OCI on LinkedIn.

About OCI Methanol

OCI Methanol is a leading methanol producer in the US and through OCI HyFuels, a leading producer and distributor of green methanol today. OCI Methanol's total productive capacity comprises the following assets:

  • A methanol facility in Beaumont, Texas with an annual production capacity of 910,000 tonnes of methanol and 340,000 tonnes of ammonia. This plant was restarted in 2011 and since that time the plant has been upgraded with USD 800 million of capital for full site refurbishment and debottlenecking.
  • A 50 percent interest in a second methanol facility also in Beaumont, Texas, operated by Natgasoline, which is a joint venture with Proman. The Natgasoline plant was commissioned in 2018 and has an annual capacity of 1.7 million tonnes of methanol, of which Methanex's share will be 850,000 tonnes.
  • OCI's HyFuels business, which produces and sells industry-leading volumes of low-carbon methanol and has trading and distribution capabilities for renewable natural gas (RNG).
  • A methanol facility in Delfzijl, Netherlands with an annual capacity to produce one million tonnes of methanol. This facility is not currently in production due to unfavorable pricing for natural gas feedstock.

OCI Methanol's assets are in highly strategic and developed market locations across the United States and Europe with extensive distribution and storage capabilities near major industrial demand centres and key bunkering hubs. The assets in the United States have access to stable and low-cost USGC natural gas, enabling first quartile cost curve positions.

OCI HyFuels is a pioneering first-mover in providing the road, marine, power, and industrial sectors with renewable and low-carbon fuel alternatives to meet evolving regulatory requirements. The business includes the production and distribution of green methanol, bio-MTBE, renewable natural gas, and ethanol.

Methanol and ammonia are key enablers of the hydrogen economy and the most logical hydrogen fuels, key to decarbonizing hard to abate industries including marine.

About Methanex

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol globally. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH." Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oci-global-receives-us-regulatory-approval-for-the-sale-of-its-global-methanol-business-to-methanex-corporation-302480185.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
