

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Etsy, Inc. (ETSY), an e-commerce company, on Thursday announced the pricing of $650 million aggregate principal amount of 1.00% convertible senior notes due 2030. The sale is expected to close on June 16.



The company also gave the initial buyers of the notes a 13-day option, starting from the issue date, to buy up to an additional $50 million worth of notes, 2025.



The company plans to raise about $639.3 million through a convertible notes offering, with interest at 1% annually and maturity in 2030.



Around $150 million will be used to repurchase shares at $60.20 each, with the rest for general corporate use.



In the pre-market trading, Etsy is 0.33% lesser at $60 on the Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News