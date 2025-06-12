HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced that Volvo Cars has chosen HCLTech as one of its strategic suppliers for engineering services.

Volvo Cars has been at the forefront of automotive innovation for many years and has set out to shape the future of mobility with strong ambitions on sustainable growth, as it seeks to offer clients the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way.

Drawing on an established relationship in digital and PLM services, this agreement significantly expands HCLTech's role to cover the delivery of end-to-end engineering solutions at scale. The strategic collaboration will see the company support Volvo Cars' engineering future ambitions from its automotive Centre of Excellence in Gothenburg, as well as its global offshore and nearshore delivery centers.

"We are proud to broaden our relationship with Volvo Cars at such a pivotal moment in its transformation journey," said Pankaj Tagra, HCLTech Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing and Allied Industries, Europe. "HCLTech is investing substantially in nextgen automotive engineering. This strategic engagement reflects our commitment to delivering high performance, future-ready engineering solutions that help shape the mobility of tomorrow."

Tagra added that the partnership cements HCLTech's position as a strategic engineering partner of choice for global automotive leaders, as more executives recognize the potential of its solutions to help unlock the future of mobility.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 223,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, High Tech, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending March 2025 totaled $13.8 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250612770229/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Meredith Bucaro, Americas

meredith-bucaro@hcltech.com

Elka Ghudial, EMEA

elka.ghudial@hcltech.com

James Galvin, APAC

james.galvin@hcltech.com

Nitin Shukla, India

nitin-shukla@hcltech.com