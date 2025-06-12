

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - 'For the first time in decades, the US-Mexico border is silent', reads the headline of an article that the White House published Wednesday, quoting from the Arizona Republic.



'Across the entire span of the U.S.-Mexico border, the change is stark - and it happened nearly overnight. Where Border Patrol agents encountered well over 100,000 migrants and asylum seekers every month just a year ago, they now see fewer than 10,000,' the report says.



More than four months into President Donald Trump's second term, one of his signature campaign promises - shutting down the flow of migrants across the border - seems fulfilled, according to the daily newspaper.



This was one of the reports published by reporters with the USA TODAY Network who traveled to 15 sites along the border from the Pacific to the Gulf, and from California to Arizona and Texas, and they found much of the same situation in those regions. Few migrants were attempting to cross; once bustling shelters for migrants were ghost towns; local officials expressed relief for no longer having to assist with the flood of people.



The report comes amid the ongoing operation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Los Angeles targeting criminal illegal aliens, evoking nationwide protests.



The Department of Homeland Security says dozens of the worst criminal illegal aliens were arrested during the raids, which includes murderers, pedophiles, and drug traffickers, who crossed the border from Latin American countries illegally.



The spending bill recently passed by the U.S. House of Representatives includes $150 billion in new funding for immigration enforcement, including tens of billions for wall construction and facilities along the border along with tens of billions more for deportation efforts.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News