New Wave Holdings Corp.: New Wave Announces Proposed Name Change and Reiterates Its Investment Policy

Vancouver, BC, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Wave Holdings Corp. ("New Wave" or the "Company") (CSE:NWAI, FWB:0XM0, OTCPK:TRMNF) is pleased to announce that it is proposing a name change and reiterates its Investment Policy and strategic focus.

Proposed Name Change

The Company intends to change its name from "New Wave Holdings Corp." to "Humanoid Global Holdings Corp." The proposed name change is intended to represent the Company's forward-looking focus on emerging artificial intelligence ("AI") technologies, including physical or embodied AI systems, while maintaining its core mission of investing in early-stage, innovative, and impactful businesses.

Concurrently with the completion of the proposed name change, the Company's trading symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange is expected to change. Further details regarding the name change - including the effective date, new CUSIP and ISIN numbers for the Company's common shares, and the date on which trading will begin under the new ticker symbol - will be provided in a subsequent news release.

"The proposed name change marks a meaningful step in the Company's continued evolution," said Joshua Matettore, CEO of New Wave. "The proposed transition to Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. reflects our focus on artificial intelligence technologies, including physically-enabled artificial intelligence. We believe this new identity better represents the direction of the Company and our long-standing investment objectives."

The Company believes that the new name aligns with its Investment Policy and long-term strategy to build a diversified portfolio of companies operating at the forefront of emerging technologies. While the Company will continue to support its legacy investments in the e-sports, NFT, psychedelics, metaverse and blockchain sectors, it is now placing increased emphasis on opportunities within the broader spectrum of AI disciplines.

New Wave Reiterates Its Investment Policy

The Company has historically focused on investments in the e-sports, NFT, psychedelics, metaverse, and blockchain sectors, all of which share a commonality of being emerging, early-stage, and innovative technology-oriented industries. All of the Company's investment objectives are underscored by the desire to pursue opportunities in which our team can nurture ventures that push the boundaries of technological capabilities, and also deeply resonate with humanistic values. These investments are integral to the Company's strategic foundation.

To complement its existing portfolio, the Company reiterates that its Investment Policy includes a focus on a broader spectrum of AI disciplines, including physical or embodied AI systems capable of perceiving, interacting with, and adapting to the physical world - technologies that bridge digital intelligence with real-world presence to enhance human experience and productivity. This clarification is in line with advancements in AI, as the Company's Investment Policy currently includes the AI spectrum.

The Company's focus intensifies on AI solutions that are not just technologically robust, but also ethically sound and user-centric. These investments are envisioned as beacons of innovation, lighting the path for AI to benefit society comprehensively and to cultivate an AI ecosystem that aligns with our vision of harmonizing technology with humanity's broader aspirations.

The Company is committed to identifying ventures that combine technological advancement with practical, real-world impact. The Company targets both early-stage and growth-stage investments and seeks to provide the capital and strategic support needed for these companies to succeed in a rapidly changing technology landscape.

To view the Company's Investment Policy, please visit its website at www.newwavecorp.com.

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: NWAI, FWB: 0XM0, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer that has been focused on supporting innovative and fast-growing companies within the e-sports, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Web3 sectors.

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the Company by contacting Geoff Balderson, Chief Financial Officer.

For further information please contact: Geoff Balderson, Chief Financial Officer, New Wave Holdings Corp., (604) 602-0001

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Anthony Zelen

Director

