Expands Allegion's global electronics portfolio in high-growth, attractive end markets

€330 million purchase price on a cash-free, debt-free basis; Implies 2026E adjusted EBITDA multiple of approximately 18x

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, through one of its subsidiaries, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire ELATEC, including Elatec GmbH and other group entities, ("ELATEC") from Summit Partners for €330 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis. Allegion expects to fund the acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under its existing revolving credit facility.

ELATEC is a leading manufacturer of security and access technology, specializing in RFID credentials and readers solutions designed in Germany and sold globally. ELATEC's extensive portfolio of readers leverages their internally developed software stack and ensures compatibility with nearly 100 credential types, making the company a leader in interoperability, which aligns well with Allegion's partner of choice strategy.

ELATEC's global diversified customer base spans non-residential markets, ranging from education, healthcare and hospitality to enterprise and industrial. The company expects ELATEC to generate approximately €60-€65 million in net sales in 2026 and be accretive to 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS).

As a result of this acquisition, Allegion will expand its global electronics portfolio in attractive end markets while also increasing strategic relationships with channel partners. ELATEC will leverage Allegion's strong demand creation engine and global network.

"Adding ELATEC to the Allegion portfolio is a unique opportunity to scale our electronics business in attractive non-residential markets with technology that's core to who we are as a pureplay security and access solutions provider," Allegion President and CEO John H. Stone said. "ELATEC is a leader in their field and a natural extension of our own reader and credential product lines with high-single digit to low-double digit growth consistent with Allegion's financial profile in electronics. This strategic acquisition builds on our legacy of innovation, market leadership and superior customer experiences and will result in added value for our shareholders."

ELATEC will report into the Allegion International segment, led by Allegion Senior Vice President Tim Eckersley. Gerhard Burits, CEO of ELATEC, will join Allegion with the ELATEC business to support a smooth transition and accelerate growth.

"This will be a powerful combination of expertise, with ELATEC's leadership in line-powered readers complementing Allegion's proficiency in battery-operated solutions. Together, we will offer a comprehensive range of products that provide meaningful market differentiation and solidify our joint position as a partner of choice," said Burits.

This acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Allegion

At Allegion (NYSE: ALLE), we design and manufacture innovative security and access solutions that help keep people safe where they live, learn, work and connect. We're pioneering safety with our strong legacy of leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Our comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and electronic solutions is sold around the world and spans residential and commercial locks, door closer and exit devices, steel doors and frames, access control and workforce productivity systems. Allegion had $3.8 billion in revenue in 2024. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, but not limited to, the company's ability to successfully integrate the acquisition, achieve anticipated strategic and financial benefits from the acquisition, and statements regarding the company's 2024 and future financial performance, the company's business plans and strategy, the company's growth strategy, the company's capital allocation strategy, and the performance of the markets in which the company operates. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "aim," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "outlook," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar expressions generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may relate to such matters as projections of revenue, margins, expenses, tax rate and provisions, earnings, cash flows, benefit obligations, dividends, share purchases or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, including those relating to any statements concerning expected development, performance or market share relating to our products and services; any statements regarding future economic conditions or our performance; any statements regarding pending investigations, claims or disputes; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, as these statements are based on the company's currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. They are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties many of which are beyond the company's control as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors and other risks that may affect the company's business or that could cause actual results to differ materially are included in filings the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in its other SEC filings. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions. The company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

