Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company") is pleased to report that substantial porphyry-style alteration, mineralization, as well as associated veining and micro-veining, have been identified in the holes drilled to date.

As of the evening of June 11, three diamond drill holes (ALT-25-007/008/009) have been completed and drilling is expected to commence on the fourth hole (ALT-25-010) in the morning of June 12.

The objective of this year's diamond drilling program is to test all targets within the 4-kilometre target area illustrated in Figure 1, many of which have not been previously drill tested. The planned drill holes will focus on several priority geochemical and geophysical anomalies along the 4-kilometre trend. These areas are located near the core of soil and geophysical anomalies, where previous rock sampling confirmed the presence of copper and gold mineralization.

Figure 1. Drill Plan Map of Completed and Proposed Diamond Drill Holes.

Quick Log Observations

All drill holes are currently testing within Whitehorse Suite granodiorites in areas with known geochemical/geophysical anomalies indicating potential porphyry style mineralization.

ALT-25-007 - Completed

Severance Zone

Drill Orientation: 310° azimuth / -60° dip

Total Depth: 302 m

0-100 m - Strong pervasive and fracture-controlled alteration - quartz/pyrite/sericite/chloritic with disseminated pyrrhotite, veining-veinlets of quartz-pyrite/molybdenite, pyrite, trace chalcopyrite.

100-302 m - Same as above with alteration being moderate and slightly less observed mineralization.

Figure 2. Photo at 1.8 m - Oxidized quartz-pyrite veins alongside biotite altered quartz feldspar porphyry.

Noted from site: "The entirety of the drill hole displays recurring alteration, veining and the presence of sulphides, indicating the presence of a potentially significant hydrothermal system in the area of the Severance Zone. Current interpretations suggest this area may be part of a hydrothermal vein system."

ALT-25-008 - Completed

South Payoff Zone

Drill Orientation:135° Azimuth / -60° dip

Total Depth: 276 m

0-90 m - Weak to moderately altered quartz-feldspar porphyry,

90-276 m - Same as above except chloritic alteration overprinting

Sulphide poly-metallic sulphide veins at 34 and 118 metres. Pyrrhotite higher concentrations both disseminated and fracture controlled.

Figure 3 below is from the 113-metre interval of Hole ALT-25-008 and demonstrates the geological complexities to the veining/mineralization events.

Figure 3. - 113-metre interval of Hole ALT-25-008

Figure 3 Descriptions

Milky quartz vein cuts Whitehorse Suite grandiorite. Visibly unmineralized. Carbonite veining event cuts Whitehorse Suite grandiorite. Carbonate veining brecciates Phase 1 milky quartz veining as seen by brecciated milky quartz fragments and a net-textured network of stringers emanates along core. Carbonate stringers migrate along altered grandiorite. Polymetalic smokey quartz vein to vein breccia hosting pyrite, pyrrhotite, sphalerite, arsenopyrite, molybdenite and galena. Polymetallic vein cuts grandiorite after calcite veining event, as seen by the truncation of calcite network at the contact. Milky white calcite vein with small cavities of flourite. Timing of this is unknown, but may be post-sulphide vein.

Results of Previous Exploration and Mineralization

In 2023 and 2024, Forge Resources has previously completed six widely spaced diamond drill holes, totaling 2,659 metres. All holes encountered significant gold, copper, and molybdenum mineralization typically associated with quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration within semi-crowded to crowded quartz-plagioclase porphyry. Mineralization includes disseminated and fracture-controlled pyrite, pyrrhotite, along with minor chalcopyrite and molybdenite linked to quartz veins and micro-veins. Compilation of previous drilling data indicates potentially economic mineralization correlated with coincident induced polarization, chargeability highs, moderate-to-high resistivities, and magnetic lows.

Proximity to Proven Resources

The Alotta property now consists of 230 mineral claims that covers approximately 4,723 hectares in a similar geological setting to Western Copper and Gold's Casino deposit, that is located 50 km to the south-east. The Casino deposit is one of the most economic, greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world which is ranked as one of the top ten largest, undeveloped, copper-gold porphyry deposits in the world.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project consisting of 230 mineral claims that cover 4,723 hectares, located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

In addition, the Company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, President and P. Geo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

