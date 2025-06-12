Local Impact, Lasting Change: How PSEG's Neighborhood Partners Brighten Our Communities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / PSEG:



Every year, our PSEG Foundation's Neighborhood Partners Program not only funds vital programs but also amplifies the work of nonprofits that are transforming communities. From initiatives that provide job training and financial literacy to those that promote environmental stewardship and food security, our partners are making a difference every day. Let's take a closer look at a few of these impactful organizations - and how their work continues to inspire us all.

Rising Tide Capital

One of our Neighborhood Partners, Rising Tide Capital, is proving that when you invest in people, you invest in thriving communities. Through their comprehensive suite of services, they're equipping a growing network of 10,000 entrepreneurs across New Jersey and 15 other states with the skills and support to build sustainable businesses. Participants in their Community Business Academy see a 95% increase in sales within their first two years - a testament to the power of hands-on training in business planning, management and marketing.

Beyond the academy, Rising Tide entrepreneurs receive targeted coaching through the Business Acceleration Services, helping them set actionable goals and access critical resources. And with the Credit to Capital Program, they're gaining the financial guidance needed to invest in equipment, inventory and staff.

"We've had funding in this partnership over several years and this partnership has really become critical and core to what we do. These are real stories of impact in our community that are changing lives and they're sustained by partnerships like ours."

-Dr. Joynicole Martinez

President, Chief of Advancement & Innovation

Rising Tide Capital'

Rising Tide shares our commitment to meeting community needs and understands that the well-being of our neighborhoods is tied to the success of their people. We're proud to support this work, fostering the next generation of resilient, visionary entrepreneurs.

America's Grow-a-Row

Rising Tide Capital isn't the only partner making waves. At America's Grow-A-Row, their mission to combat hunger is rooted in every acre of farmland and every pound of fresh produce.

In 2024 alone, America's Grow-A-Row delivered an astounding 3.6 million pounds of fresh produce to families in need - a powerful testament to their mission of mitigating hunger one crop at a time. This remarkable impact is made possible by 423 acres of farmland, 20 varieties of fruits and vegetables and over 10,000 dedicated volunteers who work tirelessly to bring nutritious food to communities across New Jersey and 23 other states. Last year, in just one Friday morning, PSEG volunteers joined the effort with gathering 51,600 servings (12,900lbs) of fresh and healthy produce. And the numbers don't stop there. In 2024, America's Grow-A-Row managed to:

Have 11,732 individual volunteers.

Spend 25,710 hours harvesting and gleaning.

Reach 24 states with generous amounts of food.

Donate 14,361,312 servings.

Without the Neighborhood Partners Program, we could not grow all the fruits and vegetables that we are utilizing to feed people and positively impact their lives. This funding allowed us to hit our number of 3.6 million pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables from people suffering from food insecurity."

- Jackie Etter

Development & Marketing

America's Grow-A-Row

We're proud to partner with America's Grow-A-Row as they continue to provide healthy, environmentally sustainable food to families who need it most. Together, we're sowing the seeds for stronger, healthier communities.

Cathedral Kitchen

Just as America's Grow-A-Row is nourishing communities with fresh produce, Cathedral Kitchen is nourishing both bodies and futures by serving more than just meals.

As South Jersey's largest emergency meal provider, Cathedral Kitchen serves over 100,000 meals each year while also creating a welcoming space where community connections are forged and lives are transformed. And for those ready to take the next step, Cathedral Kitchen offers a free, 15-week culinary arts training program that prepares unemployed, underemployed, at-risk and low-income Camden residents for careers in the culinary field - providing a pathway to economic independence.

Since launching the program 14 years ago:

547 students have graduated.

90% of graduates secured employment within three months.

621 students passed the ServSafe National Food Safety & Sanitation Certification exam.

The Neighborhood Partners Program has been such a blessing to Cathedral Kitchen for quite some time. Their funding has enabled us to continue to meet needs without cutting back on any services. It's been instrumental."

-Noreen Flewelling

Development Director

Cathedral Kitchen

Partnering with Cathedral Kitchen underscores the value of creating a welcoming atmosphere where people in need can find not only a warm meal but also a second chance - and a path to a brighter future.

More Than Bootstraps

While Cathedral Kitchen is paving the way for economic independence through culinary training, More Than Bootstraps (MTB) is breaking down barriers to higher education for first-generation students.

More Than Bootstraps understands the importance of assisting first-generation students with resources for getting into college and has built a community of underrepresented students who empower each other to access and succeed in higher education.

MTB was founded in 2018 and in that first year, they proudly served 11 students. As of Fall 2024, they're serving a total of 50 students from Passaic Public Schools.. They base their success on four core components:

Family engagement

Financial assistance

Near-peer mentorship

Wellness and self-care

"We know there are students out there who are talented and ambitious … they just need a little bit of guidance and support to find their way. The Neighborhood Partners Program provides us with resources that enable us to serve more students."

-Audrey Fisch

Founder & President

More Than Bootstraps

After graduating, each student returns the favor by providing tutoring and mentorship for the upcoming undergraduates in their program.

Together, we're powering up the next generation of young bright minds by giving them access to higher learning and equipping them with the tools needed to succeed.

HomeFront

Education can open doors, but for families facing homelessness, stability is the first step toward a brighter future. That's where HomeFront steps in.

By harnessing the care, resources and expertise of the community, HomeFront is working to ease the immediate hardships of homelessness while empowering New Jersey families to achieve self-sufficiency. With programs focused on housing, children's activities and essential resources, HomeFront is committed to creating lasting change and building stronger communities.

To HomeFront, every number represents a deeper and unique story of the journey a family or individual faced to overcome adversity and step into stability. That's why they're adamant about not taking it for granted.

As of this year:

30,676 individuals were given shelter, food and life-changing assistance.

1,840,320 meals were provided.

139 children enrolled in their Joy, Hopes & Dreams program.

571 families assisted through their emergency housing assistance programs.

"When they say partners, they mean it. PSEG has been there for us, from coming on site and volunteering to providing connections with other organizations who can help us achieve our mission - they are more than just a funder, they're in the work with us."

-Sarah Steward

CEO

HomeFront

We're proud to celebrate HomeFront by supporting their impactful programs and working alongside them through our passionate volunteers. Every individual and family represents a shared victory - a testament to the collective strength and progress of our community.

We're deeply grateful for each and every one of our Neighborhood Partners and our world is brighter because of them. Pouring back into the community requires hard work, resources, commitment and effort - and our partners embody each of these values.

Every year, we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to give back and advance meaningful work to create a more sustainable future for all. We're excited to announce the applications for the 2025 Neighborhood Partners Program are now open! If you're part of an eligible nonprofit organization in New Jersey or Long Island, click here to apply now through June 30, 2025.

