Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) - Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TONY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the purchase of an aggregate of 10,387.685 HyperLiquid's HYPE token (the "Tokens"), the native asset of the HyperLiquid ecosystem, as part of its long-term digital asset strategy, at an average purchase price of US$42.24 per Token (total purchase price of US$438,828.46).

The acquisition marks a significant milestone for the Company, representing its first direct exposure to the HyperLiquid ecosystem and expanding its footprint in the growing decentralized finance (DeFi) space. The Company acquired the Tokens via WonderFi Technologies Inc., a leading Canadian digital asset platform and regulated cryptocurrency marketplace operator. HyperLiquid is a blockchain specifically designed to enhance the efficiency and performance of DeFi applications.

"This acquisition reflects our strategic commitment to supporting digital infrastructure that is driving the next wave of innovation," said Matt Zahab, Chief Executive Officer of Tony G Co-Investment Holdings. "HyperLiquid represents one of the most exciting developments in decentralized trading infrastructure, and we are proud to be one of the first public companies to invest in the HyperLiquid ecosystem."

