Two Hands Corporation Files Material Change Report Regarding Recent Corporate Developments

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Two Hands Corporation (CSE: TWOH.X) (OTC: TWOH) ("Two Hands" or the "??Company") is announces today that it has filed a material change report with respect to the corporate developments which occurred on December 30, 2024, January 10, 2025 and February 25, 2025 and were previously announced on January 17, 2025 (the "Material Change Report"). The Material Change Report was filed at the request of Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") in connection with a continuous disclosure review by Staff of the OSC and in order to improve the Company's disclosure record. The Material Change Report can be found on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company also announces that effective February 25, 2025, Andrew Kucharchuk has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and as a director of the Company. Matthew Stark was appointed Chief Financial Officer and as a director of the Company concurrently with Mr. Kucharchuk's resignation.

About Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands has been active in the Food Retail and Distribution Service Industry (SIC Code 7389) for several years, focusing on the Consumer Non-Cyclical sector. The Company is dedicated to providing quality products and services to meet the needs of its customers.

For further information, please visit www.twohands.ca.

