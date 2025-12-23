Locust Valley, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - Two Hands Corporation (CSE: TWOH) (OTCID: TWOH) ("Two Hands" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has taken steps to improve its balance sheet by eliminating external debt in the amount of US$2,352,304 by the issuance of 724,257,560 common shares of Two Hands. This debt elimination completes the total extinguishment of all legacy debt existing since the change of control of the Company on December 30, 2024.

Emil Assentato, CEO of Two Hands Corporation, commented: "We are very pleased to be able to retire a meaningful portion of our outstanding debt and materially strengthen Two Hands's balance sheet. This step improves our financial flexibility and positions the company on a cleaner, more stable footing as we move forward."

Mr. Assentato continued: "Eliminating this debt gives us the flexibility to focus on acquisition targets due to our strengthened capital structure. We are now better positioned to act decisively and pursue attractive opportunities as they emerge."

About Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands Corporation (CSE: TWOH) (OTCID: TWOH) is a publicly traded company operating across the Canadian and U.S. markets. Along with existing activities Two Hands is focused on multi-vertical opportunities related to digital assets, fintech ventures as well as exploitation of intellectual property investments. Two Hands remains committed to operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and long-term value creation.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

