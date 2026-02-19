Locust Valley, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Two Hands Corporation (CSE: TWOH) (OTCID: TWOH) ("Two Hands" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its continued effort to bring innovative and leading edge technologies and ideas to the Asian continent is pleased to announce it has entered into an arm's length binding agreement effective February 9, 2026 (the "Agreement") to serve as an Asian Channel Partner for VectorMax Corporation ("VectorMax"), a US based software technology company that has developed an effective software based IPTV delivery platform designed to improve network efficiency for telecom operators. Pursuant to the Agreement, Two Hands shall be entitled to receive 5% of all net revenues received from any agreement entered into between VectorMax and a carrier that is introduced by Two Hands to VectorMax.

As a VectorMax Channel Partner, Two Hands will lead commercialization, market access, and strategic deployment efforts across Asia, one of the world's fastest-growing and most bandwidth-constrained digital markets. Given the size of the Asian market and its rapidly expanding data intensive services, carriers across the region face mounting pressure to scale efficiently.1 VectorMax's software based solution offers a compelling alternative to traditional hardware-centric investment.

This partnership reinforces Two Hands Corporation's strategy of identifying, commercializing, and scaling technologies that deliver immediate, real-world impact across global digital infrastructure. VectorMax's advanced technology software platform redefines the economics of IPTV delivery.

Two Hand considers this a significant and unique opportunity for consumers, carries and Two Hands shareholders as the Company intends to pursue an estimated 1.2 Billion smart phone users in the Asian continent, excluding China and Japan.

VectorMax has developed a unique software platform that enables carriers to deliver IPTV over their existing IP networks. This is a significant opportunity for Two Hands to participate in the ever expanding global telecommunications market. The VectorMax platform operates on all types of IP networks including DocSis cable, telco, IP satellite, cellular, fixed wireless, and fiber optic networks, making it a globally ubiquitous solution. In addition, VectorMax advises that its software is live and deployed across more than a dozen carriers in the Western Hemisphere.

Carriers around the world are looking for a quick and effective solution to deliver IPTV to their customers, one that will also enable them to make a profit, exactly what the VectorMax software platform accomplishes.

According to VectorMax, the company has devoted a decade and a half in an intensive $100+ million R&D effort and successfully developed a unique software based IPTV delivery platform that utilizes VectorMax Streaming Protocol (VSP-5) the company's intelligent transport protocol. VectorMax has indicated their software based IPTV platform is driven by over a thousand algorithms that may be installed within days at the carrier's network operating center, enabling carriers to launch IPTV over their existing networks in a cost-effective way. The VectorMax platform utilizes the carrier's existing network to deliver flawless IPTV, that's all - no costly infrastructure augmentation, no costly cloud implementation required. This eliminates critical capex and opex profit drains, resulting in a ROI to the carrier.

The VectorMax IPTV platform has also been developed to provide stable multicast, meaning one stream services all subscribers watching a specific live linear channel, instead of unicast that requires one individual stream per subscriber with the resultant linear increase in bandwidth consumption with increase in audience size, straining network capacity. VectorMax's stable multicast delivery provides massive comparative bandwidth reduction and performance enhancement, with savings of up to 80-90% bandwidth utilization.

The result is a set of benefits for mobile carriers, internet service providers, content distributors, and enterprise networks:

Massive reductions in bandwidth consumption, even during peak usage

Lower network congestion for live events and high-demand content

Reduced CAPEX & OPEX expenditures, delaying costly infrastructure upgrades

Improved scalability as user demand and data consumption accelerate.

Together, Two Hands Corporation and VectorMax are positioning Asia's network operators to move beyond the limitations of current limiting architectures-unlocking a future where operators can scale intelligently, efficiently, sustainably and profitably.

About Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands Corporation (CSE: TWOH; OTC: TWOH) is a publicly traded company operating across the Canadian and U.S. markets. Along with existing activities Two Hands is focused on multi-vertical opportunities related to digital assets, fintech ventures as well as exploitation of intellectual property investments. Two Hands remains committed to operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and long-term value creation.

About VectorMax Corporation

VectorMax's pioneering technologies increase efficiency in delivering IP video over large scale, fully developed, and imperfect networks, solving the evolution of IP based live linear broadcast television over on-network online delivery. The Company has developed a ground breaking purely software based IPTV delivery platform utilizing 1,000s of proprietary algorithms and innovations involving 13 patent groups grounded in software-based IP transport delivery technologies.

Supported by $100+ million over a decade and a half of intensive research and development, conducted by a development team with DARPA, IBM Labs, Bell Labs & MPEG credentials, the Company has developed a complete end to end platform comprised of multiple modules designed to work together to deliver IPTV to large scale audiences over less than optimal networks within bandwidth constrained and limited infrastructure environments. Using the VectorMax Platform, carriers require no other third-party component to ingest, encode, manage, and deliver the immersive experience that today's subscribers expect. Discover more at www.vectormax.com.

Forward-Looking Information Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "should," "estimate," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, secure commercial adoption of the VectorMax platform, obtain financing if required, maintain relationships with strategic partners, and general economic and market conditions. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable law

This news release also contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated commercialization of the VectorMax platform in Asia; the scope and potential exclusivity of the Company's channel partner relationship; the size of the addressable market; expected benefits to telecom operators, including bandwidth efficiencies, cost savings and scalability; potential revenue opportunities; and the Company's ability to execute its strategic expansion initiatives.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date of this news release. Material assumptions underlying such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the validity of market data and industry estimates; the technical performance of the VectorMax platform as represented by VectorMax; the ability of the Company to successfully market and commercialize the platform in Asia; the willingness of telecom carriers to adopt the technology; the availability of adequate working capital and financing; and the continued cooperation and performance of VectorMax under the channel partner agreement.

Forward-looking information is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: the risk that the agreement with VectorMax does not result in commercial deployments or revenue; technology performance risks; delays in implementation; competitive market conditions; regulatory developments in applicable jurisdictions; reliance on third-party partners; changes in market demand; the Company's ability to obtain additional financing if required; and general economic, market and industry conditions.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

